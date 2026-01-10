The new feature employs device tokenization

PhonePe launches 'Bolt' for Visa, Mastercard users: What is it?

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:46 pm Jan 10, 2026

What's the story

PhonePe, a leading digital payments platform, has launched 'PhonePe PG Bolt' to simplify in-app card transactions for Visa and Mastercard users. The new feature employs device tokenization to provide a secure and efficient checkout experience on the PhonePe app. With this innovation, users can save their Mastercard and Visa cards once on the app and use them across all merchants integrated with PhonePe PG without having to re-enter their details each time.