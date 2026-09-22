PhonePe secures initial UAE central bank approval for RPSCS SVF

Once fully approved, PhonePe plans to team up with local banks, payment providers, and tech firms to support the UAE's push for a cashless economy.

It plans to explore opportunities to support Aani and Jaywan, the UAE's domestic payment rails, through its technology platform.

Indian travelers will be able to use PhonePe in the UAE, as it already works with NPCI International Payments Limited to enable Indian travelers in the UAE to scan local QR codes and make payments through NEOPAY and Network International terminals under existing cross-border arrangements.