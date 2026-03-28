Physical Intelligence seeks about $1 billion to build robot AI
Business
Physical Intelligence, a San Francisco robotics startup launched in 2024 by former Google DeepMind scientists, is looking to raise about $1 billion, just months after bagging $600 million.
Their big goal? Create AI that helps robots handle real-world tasks like folding laundry or peeling veggies, a funding round that could value the company at over $11 billion.
Sergey Levine: ChatGPT for robots
Top investors like Thrive Capital and Lux Capital are interested in joining this round, and new names such as Founders Fund and Lightspeed Venture Partners might jump in too.
Co-founder Sergey Levine sums up their mission as being like ChatGPT for robots, hoping to make everyday automation way more useful, and maybe even change how we live with tech.