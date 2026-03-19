PhysicsWallah is now launching hostels for students
PhysicsWallah, the edtech giant, is starting a new company, PhysicsWallah Student Housing Private Limited, to help students find hostel accommodation.
The move was officially approved this week after a board decision in February, with PhysicsWallah investing ₹1 lakh to get things rolling.
Finding places to stay has become a challenge
With offline enrollments up 36% and over 4 lakh students joining in just one quarter, finding places for everyone to stay has become a real challenge.
PhysicsWallah's new hostels aim to make life easier for students moving to different cities for coaching.
Operating revenues rose 34% year-on-year to ₹1,082.4 crore in the December 2025 quarter.
Expanding horizons
Alongside the new housing venture, PhysicsWallah is expanding its reach by acquiring Nextseed Foundation and increasing its stake in Xylem Learning.
It's all part of its plan to blend education with student-friendly services and make learning more accessible across India.