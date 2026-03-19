PhysicsWallah is now launching hostels for students

Finding places to stay has become a challenge

With offline enrollments up 36% and over 4 lakh students joining in just one quarter, finding places for everyone to stay has become a real challenge.

PhysicsWallah's new hostels aim to make life easier for students moving to different cities for coaching.

Operating revenues rose 34% year-on-year to ₹1,082.4 crore in the December 2025 quarter.