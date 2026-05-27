PhysicsWallah posts FY26 revenue ₹3,900cr up 35% losses down 76%

PhysicsWallah faces high team costs, diversifies

Some of PhysicsWallah's spending still goes toward paying its team, which made up nearly half of expenses this quarter.

But the company isn't just sticking to test prep anymore: it's branching out into financial services with FinZFinance and investing more in wellness through Kay Lifestyle and Wellness (Kamya Yoga & Wellness).

After going public, PhysicsWallah seems set on growing beyond education and finding new ways to stay profitable.