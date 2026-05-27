PhysicsWallah posts FY26 revenue ₹3,900cr up 35% losses down 76%
Business
PhysicsWallah just wrapped up a strong year, with its revenue climbing 35% to ₹3,900 crore in FY26.
The last quarter was especially solid: operating revenue went up more than 50% to ₹919 crore.
Losses also shrank by 76%, dropping from ₹289 crore to ₹69 crore compared to the same period last year.
PhysicsWallah faces high team costs, diversifies
Some of PhysicsWallah's spending still goes toward paying its team, which made up nearly half of expenses this quarter.
But the company isn't just sticking to test prep anymore: it's branching out into financial services with FinZFinance and investing more in wellness through Kay Lifestyle and Wellness (Kamya Yoga & Wellness).
After going public, PhysicsWallah seems set on growing beyond education and finding new ways to stay profitable.