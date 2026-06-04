PhysicsWallah shares jump 14% to ₹104.89 after NBFC partnerships

Revenue up 35% to ₹3,899.54cr

The company's revenue climbed 35% this year, hitting ₹3,899.54 crore, and losses dropped sharply to just ₹24.17 crore from last year's ₹243.26 crore.

PhysicsWallah also expanded its centers by 78%, reaching 353 locations, and grew its student base to 14.2 crore.

Co-founder Prateek Maheshwari shared that feedback from partners is helping them focus on community building and online education, plus they recently invested ₹120 crore in their finance subsidiary, FinZ Finance.