PhysicsWallah shares jump 14% to ₹104.89 after NBFC partnerships
PhysicsWallah's shares shot up 14% to ₹104.89 after the company teamed up with major nonbanking financial companies to offer student loans.
The goal? Make it easier for students to get funding, while keeping financial risks in check by connecting them with trusted lending partners.
Revenue up 35% to ₹3,899.54cr
The company's revenue climbed 35% this year, hitting ₹3,899.54 crore, and losses dropped sharply to just ₹24.17 crore from last year's ₹243.26 crore.
PhysicsWallah also expanded its centers by 78%, reaching 353 locations, and grew its student base to 14.2 crore.
Co-founder Prateek Maheshwari shared that feedback from partners is helping them focus on community building and online education, plus they recently invested ₹120 crore in their finance subsidiary, FinZ Finance.