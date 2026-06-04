PhysicsWallah shifts loans away from FinZ to NBFCs, shares jump

PhysicsWallah says strategy lowers credit risk

PW says this strategy will lower credit risk and make it easier for students to get affordable loans.

co-founder Prateek Maheshwari shared that partners encouraged PW to stick to what it does best: education and community building.

"its strengths lie in building communities and operating its education business, while lending is better handled by regulated financial institutions with established underwriting capabilities." he explained.

While FinZ's future is yet to be decided and will be subject to board and regulatory approvals, PW will keep connecting students with lenders through its platform.