PhysicsWallah shifts loans away from FinZ to NBFCs, shares jump
PhysicsWallah (PW) is switching up its student loan approach, now partnering with regulated nonbanking financial companies, or NBFCs, instead of handling loans through its own FinZ Finance.
This move comes after criticism about its big investment in FinZ and calls to focus more on education.
The change sparked a nearly 10% jump in PW's stock, showing investors are pretty happy with the new direction.
PhysicsWallah says strategy lowers credit risk
PW says this strategy will lower credit risk and make it easier for students to get affordable loans.
co-founder Prateek Maheshwari shared that partners encouraged PW to stick to what it does best: education and community building.
"its strengths lie in building communities and operating its education business, while lending is better handled by regulated financial institutions with established underwriting capabilities." he explained.
While FinZ's future is yet to be decided and will be subject to board and regulatory approvals, PW will keep connecting students with lenders through its platform.
PhysicsWallah revenue 919Cr, losses 69Cr
PW's numbers are looking strong: revenue grew 51% year-over-year to ₹919 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, and losses shrank by 76% to ₹69 crore.
The company's strategic shift seems to be paying off both for students and investors alike.