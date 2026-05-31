PhysicsWallah targets over 30% fiscal 2027 revenue growth using AI

PhysicsWallah revenue up 35% to ₹3,899cr

PW slashed its losses to ₹24 crore in fiscal 2026 (down from ₹243 crore last year) thanks to more enrollments and higher revenue per student.

Its revenue jumped 35%, hitting ₹3,899 crore, fueled by a bigger student base and new offline centers, now totaling 353 across India.

With both online and offline revenues growing fast, PW's team has expanded too, reaching nearly 19,000 employees.

The company plans to keep innovating with AI to reach even more students in the future.