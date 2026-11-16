PhysicsWallah unlocks 1,489 million shares worth ₹19,505cr after lock-in ends
PhysicsWallah just unlocked 1,489 million shares (worth about ₹19,505 crore) after its one-year lock-in period ended today.
That's over half the company's total equity now available for trading, which should make it easier to buy and sell the stock.
But don't expect a sudden sell-off; this mainly boosts market liquidity.
Profits ₹144cr revenue ₹1,242cr promoters 71.17%
PhysicsWallah's stock had a strong debut last year at ₹145 per share (way above its ₹109 issue price), dipped for a bit, but bounced back.
By September 2026, profits doubled to ₹144 crore and revenue jumped to ₹1,242 crore.
Most shares are still with the promoters (71.17%), while regular investors hold 1.91%, so public ownership is pretty limited right now.