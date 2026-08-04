Pidilite Industries posts 27.7% standalone profit of ₹830cr April-June 2026
Business
Pidilite Industries, the company behind Fevicol and M-Seal, just posted a 27.7% jump in profit for April-June 2026.
Their standalone profit hit ₹830 crore, thanks to more people buying their products and some price hikes.
Sales also grew by 22.2%, reaching ₹4,237 crore.
Consumer and bazaar segment drove growth
Most of the growth came from their Consumer and Bazaar segment (think: stuff you use at home), which saw solid demand.
The B2B side grew too, but exports took a hit due to global tensions.
Rising raw material costs did squeeze margins a bit, but Pidilite still managed to launch two new products this quarter, Fevicol X-PER and M-Seal Advanced Solvent Cement, keeping things fresh for both DIYers and pros.