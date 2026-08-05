Pidilite profit up over 30% YoY to ₹883.51cr June quarter
Business
Pidilite Industries, the Fevicol makers, just reported a big win for the June 2026 quarter: profit soared over 30% year-over-year to ₹883.51 crore.
The boost came from solid sales growth and smart price hikes across their product lines.
Pidilite revenue up over 21% ₹4,551.55cr
Revenue climbed more than 21% to ₹4,551.55 crore and EBITDA rose nearly 27%, thanks to higher sales volumes in both consumer and B2B segments, even with some cost pressures from global events.
MD Sudhanshu Vats said the company could "manage volatility effectively, balancing investments in brand building, innovation, people and supply chain capabilities with prudent cost management" for these strong results.