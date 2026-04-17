Pike Place Starbucks crew seeks union amid stalled contract talks

Union urges boycott, Starbucks denies

Pike Place is seeking to join over 600 other US Starbucks stores that have gone the union route since 2021.

Workers say Starbucks hasn't kept its word on past agreements and call out unfair labor practices.

The union is urging a boycott, claiming anti-union tactics, which Starbucks denies.

Barista Skyler Blair points out that working at such a busy, unique location brings extra challenges, while Starbucks says it's still negotiating in good faith and offers above-average pay and benefits.