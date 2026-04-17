Pike Place Starbucks crew seeks union amid stalled contract talks
The crew at the first-ever Starbucks in Seattle's Pike Place Market wants to unionize, saying contract talks with the company aren't going anywhere.
This iconic store, famous with tourists since 1971, has workers like barista Nailah Diaz speaking up about safety and fair treatment, which sparked their move to file for a union vote.
Union urges boycott, Starbucks denies
Pike Place is seeking to join over 600 other US Starbucks stores that have gone the union route since 2021.
Workers say Starbucks hasn't kept its word on past agreements and call out unfair labor practices.
The union is urging a boycott, claiming anti-union tactics, which Starbucks denies.
Barista Skyler Blair points out that working at such a busy, unique location brings extra challenges, while Starbucks says it's still negotiating in good faith and offers above-average pay and benefits.