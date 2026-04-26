Pine Labs acquires Shopflo for ₹88cr to boost D2C offerings

Leading fintech firm Pine Labs has announced the acquisition of Shopflo Technologies, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) checkout platform. The all-cash deal is valued at up to ₹88 crore. The acquisition will be completed within three months and is expected to strengthen Pine Labs's position in the D2C ecosystem by integrating payments infrastructure with checkout capabilities.

Strategic fit Shopflo's expertise to enhance Pine Labs's capabilities Founded in December 2021, Shopflo specializes in developing checkout infrastructure and e-commerce enablement tools. The company aims to improve conversion rates for online brands by providing checkout optimization tools, analytics, and e-commerce solutions. These capabilities will complement Pine Labs's existing payments infrastructure. "With the acquisition of Shopflo, we are taking a decisive step toward building a truly full-stack payments and commerce platform," said B Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs.

Market influence Impressive growth and adoption by online brands Shopflo has already served over 1,000 online brands and facilitated transactions for more than 60 million consumers. Merchants using its platform have reported a 15-20% improvement in conversion rates. The company has also seen significant revenue growth, with FY25 revenue at ₹14.7 crore, up from ₹9.1 crore in FY24 and ₹0.63 crore in FY23.

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Financial journey Early investor backing and recognition Founded by Priy Ranjan, Ankit Bansal, and Ishan Rakshit, Shopflo gained early attention in 2022 when Tiger Global made its first seed investment in India through the company. The startup has raised around $3.7 million from investors including Tiger Global, TQ Ventures, and Better Capital. Pine Labs's acquisition of Shopflo is a strategic move to offer an integrated platform for merchants across offline payments, online checkout, and customer engagement.

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