Pine Labs acquires Shopflo to streamline online checkout and conversions
Business
Pine Labs just bought Shopflo to make online shopping smoother for everyone.
By adding Shopflo's smart checkout tools, Pine Labs hopes to fix annoying payment hiccups and help more shoppers actually finish their purchases, which is great news for merchants using the platform.
Shopflo works with over 1,000 brands
Shopflo works with over 1,000 brands and has reported conversion gains of 15-20% for merchants using its platform.
With Pine Labs's online payments growing fast (up 50% year-over-year), this move is about more than just processing payments: it's about giving both shoppers and sellers a better experience.
As CEO Amrish Rau puts it, combining forces means merchants are increasingly seeking integrated solutions across offline and online channels.