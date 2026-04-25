Pine Labs acquires Shopflo to streamline online checkout and conversions

Shopflo works with over 1,000 brands

Shopflo works with over 1,000 brands and has reported conversion gains of 15-20% for merchants using its platform.

With Pine Labs's online payments growing fast (up 50% year-over-year), this move is about more than just processing payments: it's about giving both shoppers and sellers a better experience.

As CEO Amrish Rau puts it, combining forces means merchants are increasingly seeking integrated solutions across offline and online channels.