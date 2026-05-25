Pine Labs posts 1st full-year profit, earns ₹113cr in FY2026
Business
Pine Labs just pulled off its first full year of profit, earning ₹113 crore in FY2026 after losing ₹145 crore last year.
The last quarter was especially strong, adding a record ₹59 crore to the bottom line.
Pine Labs processes $194bn GTV
The company's cash flow jumped eight times to ₹395 crore, and revenue climbed 19% to ₹2,711 crore.
Pine Labs processed $194 billion in gross transaction value (GTV), a 50% boost, and now handles more than 20 million daily payments.
With AI powering most of its new tech and fresh partnerships (like one with OpenAI), Pine Labs is growing fast overseas too, now operating in 22 countries and across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the US market.