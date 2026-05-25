Pine Labs posts 1st full-year profit, earns ₹113cr in FY2026

Pine Labs processes $194bn GTV

The company's cash flow jumped eight times to ₹395 crore, and revenue climbed 19% to ₹2,711 crore.

Pine Labs processed $194 billion in gross transaction value (GTV), a 50% boost, and now handles more than 20 million daily payments.

With AI powering most of its new tech and fresh partnerships (like one with OpenAI), Pine Labs is growing fast overseas too, now operating in 22 countries and across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the US market.