Pine Labs posts ₹59 cr Q4 profit, revenue ₹701 cr
Business
Pine Labs just pulled off a solid comeback, posting a ₹59 crore net profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 after facing a ₹29 crore loss in the same period last year.
Their revenue also climbed 17% year-over-year to ₹701 crore, showing the company's growth momentum.
Pine Labs ₹113 cr FY26 profit
Looking at the bigger picture, Pine Labs ended fiscal 2026 with a net profit of ₹113 crore, quite an improvement from last year's ₹145 crore loss.
Annual revenue rose 19% to ₹2,711 crore.
The company also managed its expenses carefully across things like transactions and employee benefits, helping fuel this turnaround.