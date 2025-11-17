Next Article
Pine Labs shares jump 19% after stock market debut
Business
Pine Labs just made its stock market debut, and things are looking bright—the share price shot up by 19% from its IPO price, reaching a high of ₹261.85 on Monday.
The buzz follows a strong IPO run that wrapped up last week.
Big investor interest and active trading
The IPO was oversubscribed 2.46 times, showing that investors were eager to get in.
Shares listed at a premium and saw a quick 14% gain on day one.
With around 91 lakh shares traded on Monday alone, analysts say Pine Labs's solid position in digital payments has people optimistic about its future growth—even if the current price is a bit steep.