Pine Labs's Amrish Rau to receive ₹243 crore in ESOPs

Pine Labs's financials show strong growth

The IPO includes new shares worth ₹2,080 crore plus an offer for sale of up to 8.23 crore shares valued at ₹1,820 crore—giving early investors like Peak XV a nice payout (₹508 crore expected).

Pine Labs is heading into this with momentum: revenue jumped nearly 29% last year and losses dropped by more than half.

They even posted a profit in Q1 FY26, reporting a net profit of ₹4.7 crore on revenue of ₹616 crore.