Pine Labs's Amrish Rau to receive ₹243 crore in ESOPs
Pine Labs, a major player in India's payments scene, just announced a massive ₹3,900 crore IPO.
Alongside this big move, CEO Amrish Rau is set to receive ESOPs worth ₹243 crore—bumping his total stock options up to 3.41 crore (valued at over ₹755 crore).
The company has also expanded its overall ESOP pool to 8.7 crore options.
Pine Labs's financials show strong growth
The IPO includes new shares worth ₹2,080 crore plus an offer for sale of up to 8.23 crore shares valued at ₹1,820 crore—giving early investors like Peak XV a nice payout (₹508 crore expected).
Pine Labs is heading into this with momentum: revenue jumped nearly 29% last year and losses dropped by more than half.
They even posted a profit in Q1 FY26, reporting a net profit of ₹4.7 crore on revenue of ₹616 crore.