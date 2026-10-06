Pinterest names Amazon veteran James Dibbo as CFO October 26
Pinterest just named James Dibbo, an Amazon veteran, as its new chief financial officer, starting October 26.
He steps in for Julia Donnelly, who is leaving to join a startup.
Dibbo brings serious experience from leading finance teams at Amazon Ads and Prime Video, so he knows his way around big digital businesses.
James Dibbo joins amid 3rd-quarter slowdown
Dibbo joins at a tricky time: Pinterest is up against major players like Instagram and Facebook, and has warned of slower third-quarter revenue growth.
After the news broke, Pinterest shares dipped about 1%, a sign investors are watching closely.
CEO Bill Ready said, "James has led complex global businesses at scale, helped build high-performing teams, and understands the intersection of consumer experience, shopping, advertising and technology."