Pinterest secures $4 billion AWS partnership through 2031 for AI
Business
Pinterest has locked in a huge $4 billion deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS), running all the way through 2031.
This is their biggest partnership ever, aimed at taking Pinterest's AI game to the next level using AWS's custom chips like Graviton and Trainium.
Matt Madrigal says better visual search
According to CTO Matt Madrigal, this move gives Pinterest more flexibility and efficiency for building smarter AI features: think better visual search and discovery tools.
It's all about keeping up with rivals like TikTok and Meta, plus making your Pinterest experience more personalized.
The announcement even sent Pinterest's stock up nearly 5%, showing investors are pretty excited about what's coming next.