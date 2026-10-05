Piramal Finance allots 82.94L warrants to Nithyam Realty, nets 437.5cr
Business
Piramal Finance just approved a major deal: 82.94 lakh warrants are being allotted to Nithyam Realty, a promoter group company.
This step brings in an instant ₹437.5 crore cash flow for the company, with the total deal valued at around ₹1,750 crore.
Piramal Finance clears up-to 2,000cr NCDs
Just last week, Piramal Finance also cleared the way for non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹2,000 crore via private placement.
These NCDs will mature in just over three years and offer an annual interest rate of 8.62%.
Allotment is set for October 8.