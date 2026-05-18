Piramal Pharma's Digwal plant in Telangana receives FDA EIR

Lexington plant EIR Nandini Piramal optimistic

Their Lexington, Kentucky, plant in the US also received an EIR in April, with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status, so no major issues there either.

Despite a nearly 16% drop in stock price over the past year, Chairperson Nandini Piramal is optimistic about growth picking up again by fiscal 2027, thanks to stronger demand and new product launches.