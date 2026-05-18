Piramal Pharma's Digwal plant in Telangana receives FDA EIR
Business
Piramal Pharma just got a thumbs-up from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Digwal facility in Telangana, following an inspection earlier this year.
This site is pretty important for the company's global operations, and getting the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) means the inspection was closed.
Lexington plant EIR Nandini Piramal optimistic
Their Lexington, Kentucky, plant in the US also received an EIR in April, with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status, so no major issues there either.
Despite a nearly 16% drop in stock price over the past year, Chairperson Nandini Piramal is optimistic about growth picking up again by fiscal 2027, thanks to stronger demand and new product launches.