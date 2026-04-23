Pirojsha Godrej targets ₹5L/cr mcap, plans capital and chemicals listings

Godrej plans FMCG revival, Mumbai studios

Pirojsha isn't stopping at finance and real estate: he's aiming to revive their fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business using goods and services tax (GST) benefits and even has ideas for launching film studios in Mumbai.

While he admits global politics make long-term planning tricky, he says he's ready for the challenge and excited about building a future-ready Godrej empire across different sectors.