Pirojsha Godrej targets ₹5L/cr mcap, plans capital and chemicals listings
Business
Pirojsha Godrej wants to take Godrej Industries Group's market cap to ₹5 lakh crore in just five years.
After turning Godrej Properties into a major success, he's now planning to list Godrej Capital and Godrej Chemicals.
Godrej plans FMCG revival, Mumbai studios
Pirojsha isn't stopping at finance and real estate: he's aiming to revive their fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business using goods and services tax (GST) benefits and even has ideas for launching film studios in Mumbai.
While he admits global politics make long-term planning tricky, he says he's ready for the challenge and excited about building a future-ready Godrej empire across different sectors.