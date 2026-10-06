Piyush Goyal ends US trip seeking investment and partnerships
India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal just wrapped up a week-long trip to the US aimed at bringing more investment and business partnerships back home.
While in New York, he met with leaders from Blackstone, Neuberger Berman, and Estee Lauder to talk about expanding manufacturing and financial ties between the two countries.
Goyal seeks financial and manufacturing ties
Goyal encouraged Blackstone, already a major investor in India, to deepen its involvement after its recent $13.1 billion Asia fundraising.
With Neuberger Berman, talks focused on investment ties with India and potential partnerships in financial and wealth management.
Meanwhile, Estee Lauder discussed plans to ramp up manufacturing and sourcing from India, hoping to tap into the country's growing beauty market.