Piyush Goyal in Egypt urges ElSewedy Electric invest in India
India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal just met with Ahmed ElSewedy, the President and CEO of ElSewedy Electric, during his visit to Egypt.
The big focus? Getting ElSewedy interested in investing in India, especially in areas like electrical equipment, smart meters, and data centers.
Goyal highlighted how India's huge market is full of opportunities for global companies looking to grow.
Piyush Goyal leads 132-member Indian delegation
Goyal brought along a 132-member business team to show just how serious India is about boosting trade and partnerships with Egypt.
ElSewedy Electric, known for its work in power solutions and infrastructure, seems eager to tap into India's growth story.
As Goyal put it, India is a land of opportunities and we invite ElSewedy Electric to explore investment opportunities in India.