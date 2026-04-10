Piyush Goyal: India in talks with at least 20 nations Business Apr 10, 2026

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal just shared that the country is in talks with at least 20 more nations to open up markets and boost trade.

This follows nine free trade agreements signed over the last three-and-a-half years, which have provided preferential access to 38 developed nations.

Right now, negotiations are happening with groups like the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Eurasian region, and Israel.