Piyush Goyal: India in talks with at least 20 nations
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal just shared that the country is in talks with at least 20 more nations to open up markets and boost trade.
This follows nine free trade agreements signed over the last three-and-a-half years, which have provided preferential access to 38 developed nations.
Right now, negotiations are happening with groups like the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Eurasian region, and Israel.
Piyush Goyal: High-income focus aids exporters
Goyal explained that focusing on high-income countries could mean less competition and better chances for Indian businesses abroad.
He also highlighted how big investments in power infrastructure and fast 5G rollout are helping India's industries grow, pointing out that reliable electricity and affordable data are key for 1 billion internet users here.