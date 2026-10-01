Piyush Goyal invites Rockwell Automation to ramp up India operations
Business
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has invited US tech giant Rockwell Automation to ramp up its operations in India.
He met with the company's Chairman and CEO, Blake Moret, in Milwaukee during the G-20 trade ministers' meeting, where trade officials toured Rockwell's facility.
Goyal highlights India's manufacturing tech strengths
Goyal highlighted how India's manufacturing scene is growing fast and is backed by strong tech skills.
He pointed out that the country's talented engineers and business-friendly policies make it a great spot for Rockwell to invest more.
As he put it, "India's rapidly evolving manufacturing landscape, expanding industrial base, and strong technological capabilities present exciting avenues for collaboration in industrial automation and digital transformation."