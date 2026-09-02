Piyush Goyal meets industry on data center $700-800bn opportunity
India's data center scene is booming, with the potential to be a $700 billion to $800 billion opportunity for India.
To help clear hurdles like power issues and land issues, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with industry leaders this week to find practical solutions and keep things moving.
Meeting resolves power issues, forms subcommittees
The meeting sorted out major concerns around power connectivity and ease of doing business. Devin Narang, Chairman of Turner & Townsend, said these were resolved.
Subcommittees are now set up to handle any remaining challenges quickly.
Industry voices like Himani Agrawal, Chief Operating Officer at Microsoft India and South Asia, highlighted India's growing AI-ready infrastructure, saying, "We as Microsoft have the largest hyperscale infrastructure with four regions, and our latest region, Hyderabad, is AI-ready from day one, which is enabling India not just to participate in AI demand, but to shape it for the global AI economy."