Piyush Goyal meets Jamieson Greer as India US near deal
India and the US are getting closer to a new trade agreement after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the G20 trade ministers' meeting in Milwaukee.
At the same time, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump chatted about teaming up on trade, defense, and energy, so there is a lot happening on the global partnership front.
G20 agrees on food weaponization statement
At the G-20 meeting, Goyal called out how some countries use food as leverage in trade disputes, saying food should unite people, not divide them.
He highlighted India's efforts to keep food accessible through public stockholding and procurement from small and marginal farmers.
The ministers reached consensus on the outcome document, "G20 Statement on the Weaponization of Food Through Coercive Trade Actions," and expressed their intent to continue cooperation on the subject.
Goyal, Sefcovic review India EU FTA
Goyal also caught up with European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic to review progress on an India-EU free trade deal and discuss shared goals like updating WTO rules.