Piyush Goyal meets Rolls-Royce to push India's advanced manufacturing ties
Union minister Piyush Goyal just sat down with Rolls-Royce's Chief Transformation Officer Nicola Grady-Smith and team to talk about ramping up industrial and tech partnerships between India and the UK
Goyal made it clear that India wants to be seen as a global leader in advanced manufacturing, and these kinds of collaborations are a big part of that vision.
Piyush Goyal calls CETA key opportunity
Goyal put the spotlight on the upcoming India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), calling it "a key opportunity" for deeper investments, accelerating tech partnerships, and building resilient supply chains.
Speaking in London, he reassured everyone that CETA is set to boost both economies by creating new jobs and opportunities, without hurting local businesses.
Rolls-Royce's engineering know-how fits right into this plan for shared growth.