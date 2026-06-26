Piyush Goyal meets Rolls-Royce to push India's advanced manufacturing ties Business Jun 26, 2026

Union minister Piyush Goyal just sat down with Rolls-Royce's Chief Transformation Officer Nicola Grady-Smith and team to talk about ramping up industrial and tech partnerships between India and the UK

Goyal made it clear that India wants to be seen as a global leader in advanced manufacturing, and these kinds of collaborations are a big part of that vision.