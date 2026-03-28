Piyush Goyal meets US and Chinese trade officials in Cameroon
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal just met top US and Chinese trade officials at the World Trade Organization conference in Cameroon.
With the US recently slapping a temporary 10% tariff after a court ruling, Goyal discussed next steps in India-US trade talks; the two sides had a target to sign the deal by March, hoping it will boost economic ties and keep things smooth between both countries.
India China trade deficit crosses $100B
Goyal also sat down with China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and exchanged views on bilateral trade matters.
India's trade deficit with China has crossed $100 billion during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year.
These back-to-back meetings come as the US has slightly lowered some tariffs on Indian goods, showing how India is working to balance its global trade relationships during uncertain times.