Piyush Goyal meets US industry leaders, discusses bilateral trade ties

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal , met over 50 leading business and industry leaders in New York City . The closed-door roundtable discussion was organized by the Consulate General of India in New York and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). The talks focused on strengthening partnerships in trade, investment, innovation, and supply chains for mutual prosperity between India and the US.

Minister's address Goyal tweets about roundtable discussions During the roundtable, Goyal stressed India's reform-driven business environment and the growing opportunities for global investors under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. He later tweeted about the event, saying he "Engaged with over 50 prominent business and industry leaders at the Roundtable hosted by the Consulate General @IndiaInNewYork in collaboration with @USISPForum." The minister also discussed ways to further deepen India-US trade, investment, innovation, and supply-chain partnerships.

Trade update Interim agreement close for US-India trade negotiations The USISP Forum revealed that Goyal assured industry leaders that an interim agreement is close for the US-India trade negotiations. "He emphasized that investor confidence, business stability, and a predictable regulatory environment remain top priorities for the Indian government," the forum said. This update comes as a positive sign of progress in strengthening bilateral economic ties between India and the US.

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Twitter Post Check out Minister's post Engaged with over 50 prominent business and industry leaders at the Roundtable hosted by the Consulate General @IndiaInNewYork in collaboration with @USISPForum.



Highlighted India's strong growth story, reform-driven business environment, and expanding opportunities for global… pic.twitter.com/nTOadNjM5u — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 29, 2026

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CEO engagements Meetings with global CEOs Apart from the industry roundtable, Goyal also held important one-on-one meetings with top global CEOs. He met Ted Pick, Chairman & CEO of Morgan Stanley, to discuss long-term investments and institutional partnerships in India. The minister also met Mastercard's CEO Michael Miebach to talk about expanding digital financial systems and India's position as a trusted global hub for fintech innovation.