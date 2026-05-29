Piyush Goyal meets US industry leaders, discusses bilateral trade ties
What's the story
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, met over 50 leading business and industry leaders in New York City. The closed-door roundtable discussion was organized by the Consulate General of India in New York and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). The talks focused on strengthening partnerships in trade, investment, innovation, and supply chains for mutual prosperity between India and the US.
Minister's address
Goyal tweets about roundtable discussions
During the roundtable, Goyal stressed India's reform-driven business environment and the growing opportunities for global investors under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. He later tweeted about the event, saying he "Engaged with over 50 prominent business and industry leaders at the Roundtable hosted by the Consulate General @IndiaInNewYork in collaboration with @USISPForum." The minister also discussed ways to further deepen India-US trade, investment, innovation, and supply-chain partnerships.
Trade update
Interim agreement close for US-India trade negotiations
The USISP Forum revealed that Goyal assured industry leaders that an interim agreement is close for the US-India trade negotiations. "He emphasized that investor confidence, business stability, and a predictable regulatory environment remain top priorities for the Indian government," the forum said. This update comes as a positive sign of progress in strengthening bilateral economic ties between India and the US.
Twitter Post
Check out Minister's post
Engaged with over 50 prominent business and industry leaders at the Roundtable hosted by the Consulate General @IndiaInNewYork in collaboration with @USISPForum.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 29, 2026
Highlighted India's strong growth story, reform-driven business environment, and expanding opportunities for global… pic.twitter.com/nTOadNjM5u
CEO engagements
Meetings with global CEOs
Apart from the industry roundtable, Goyal also held important one-on-one meetings with top global CEOs. He met Ted Pick, Chairman & CEO of Morgan Stanley, to discuss long-term investments and institutional partnerships in India. The minister also met Mastercard's CEO Michael Miebach to talk about expanding digital financial systems and India's position as a trusted global hub for fintech innovation.
Investment talks
Focus on healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturing
Goyal also met Chip Kaye, Chairman of Warburg Pincus, to discuss the evolving global investment landscape and India's role as a growth and innovation driver. He highlighted that "with scale, talent, rising domestic demand, and a steady policy push," India continues to create new opportunities across sectors for global investors. The minister also focused on healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturing during his visit.