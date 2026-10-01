Piyush Goyal meets US Trade Representative at Milwaukee G20 meeting
Business
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal just sat down with the US Trade Representative on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministerial in Milwaukee to advance discussions on a trade agreement.
This follows recent talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, with both sides looking to boost ties in areas like trade, defense, energy, and tech.
US tariffs complicate deal, Goyal says
New US tariffs are making negotiations tricky, especially since they affect how India competes with countries like China and Bangladesh in the American market.
Still, Goyal says the deal is "done and dusted" and will be executed once the United States gives India "the right competitive advantage over its competitors in the American market."