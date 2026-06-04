Piyush Goyal predicts India fastest-growing economy over next 2 decades Business Jun 04, 2026

India is gearing up to hold the title of the fastest-growing economy for the next two decades, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Speaking at a Mumbai conference, he credited India's knack for turning global challenges into opportunities and its strong appeal to long-term investors.

As he put it, "The question for investors is no longer whether to invest in India, but how quickly they recognize the country's growth story."