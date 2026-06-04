Piyush Goyal predicts India fastest-growing economy over next 2 decades
India is gearing up to hold the title of the fastest-growing economy for the next two decades, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
Speaking at a Mumbai conference, he credited India's knack for turning global challenges into opportunities and its strong appeal to long-term investors.
As he put it, "The question for investors is no longer whether to invest in India, but how quickly they recognize the country's growth story."
Hyundai and JCB show investor returns
Goyal highlighted Hyundai's journey, from a $200 million investment in 1999 to creating over $12 billion in value, as proof that investing here pays off.
He also mentioned JCB's shift to local manufacturing and exports across nearly 130 countries, thanks to India's expanding infrastructure scene.
India signs 9 FTAs, boosts exports
India has signed nine free trade agreements with 38 developed economies in just three-and-a-half years.
These deals are boosting exports and cementing India's reputation as a top spot for manufacturing and investment.