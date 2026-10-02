Piyush Goyal pushes back over US 10% tariff in Milwaukee
At the G-20 trade ministers' meeting in Milwaukee, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal pushed back against new US tariffs on Indian goods.
The US slapped a 10% tariff, citing concerns that India hadn't done enough to stop imports made using forced labor.
A separate excess-capacity investigation could lead to additional tariffs.
Goyal: India bans forced labor imports
Goyal made it clear that India prohibits forced labor under its Constitution and, in July 2026, amended its Foreign Trade Policy to prohibit the import of goods produced using forced labor.
He called out the need for any trade restrictions to follow World Trade Organization rules and be based on real evidence, not just assumptions.
He also argued that India's growing economy can meet demand without flooding markets, and urged that developing countries like India should have space to grow their industries without unfair barriers.