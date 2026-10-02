Piyush Goyal pushes trade talks with partners at G-20 Milwaukee

With France, the focus was on fast-tracking an India-European Union FTA and teaming up in areas like aerospace manufacturing in India and UPI integration.

Talks with Canada aimed to push their economic partnership toward a $50 billion trade goal by 2030.

Meanwhile, discussions with Saudi Arabia centered on a potential India-Gulf Cooperation Council FTA and stronger trade and investment ties.

With South Korea, it was all about upgrading their trade deal so Indian products, like farm goods and medicines, can reach more people there.

Overall vibe: India is working hard to level up its global trade game.