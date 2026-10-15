Piyush Goyal says AI will open opportunities not take jobs
Business
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says AI isn't here to take away your job. Instead, it's set to open up even more opportunities.
Speaking at Shri Ram College of Commerce, he highlighted how sectors like tourism and sports will always need people, and that AI will actually boost employment if we keep upskilling.
Goyal: India well placed for AI
Goyal encourages everyone to embrace new tech rather than fear it.
He called AI a game-changer for productivity and high-paying jobs, and pointed out that India's young workforce and focus on tech make the country well placed to benefit as global businesses look for reliable partners.