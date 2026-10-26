Piyush Goyal says India US trade deal nearly sealed
Business
India and the US are on the verge of sealing a trade deal, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Most of the talks are done and dusted, with just a few final touches left.
This move signals stronger business ties between both countries and follows recent comments from US President Trump and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who both sounded optimistic about wrapping things up soon.
Indian exporters could gain US access
This new deal could be a game-changer for Indian exporters: think better tariff rates and easier access to the US market.
It's set to give Indian exporters an edge over global competitors.