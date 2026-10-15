Piyush Goyal says India US trade deal phase nearly complete
Business
India and the US are close to wrapping up the first phase of their new trade deal.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal shared that this part is finalized and just needs some legal work before it's official.
But he made it clear: India wants to make sure it gets a real advantage from the deal before moving ahead.
India aims EU FTA by 2026
Goyal also hinted at bigger plans: India is aiming for a free trade agreement with the European Union, which could be signed by December 2026 and kick in early 2027.