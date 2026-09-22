Piyush Goyal says India US trade talks progress, exports rise
India and the US are moving quickly on trade negotiations, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal saying things are "fast" and heading in a "good direction."
These talks come as India looks to boost its exports and respond to US concerns about Russian oil imports.
Meanwhile, India's goods exports have jumped over 15% between April and the first 14 days of September from a year earlier.
India reviewing Trump tariff bill
The US is still India's biggest export destination, with sales rising to $42.79 billion in April-August.
But there's a twist: President Donald Trump just signed a bill allowing steep tariffs on countries buying lots of Russian oil, including India.
The tariffs aren't automatic, though. Goyal says India is reviewing the situation and will discuss the issue at an appropriate time, aiming to keep trade strong while protecting its interests.