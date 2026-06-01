Piyush Goyal says US team arriving to finalize trade deal
Business
India and the US are about to wrap up the first phase of their new trade agreement, with most big issues already sorted.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal shared that a US team is landing in New Delhi from June 1-4 to finalize things.
It's a pretty major step for both countries.
Agreement likely reduces India tariffs
The agreement will likely see India cutting tariffs on American goods like industrial products, tree nuts, soybean oil, wine, and spirits.
Talks also cover easier market access and smoother customs processes.
US Ambassador Sergio Gor says 99% of the details are done and signing is just around the corner.
Trade between the two nations has already jumped past $220 billion, so this partnership is definitely getting stronger.