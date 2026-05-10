Piyush Goyal to visit Canada May 27-29 for CEPA talks
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is off to Canada from May 27-29, aiming to boost progress on a major trade deal called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
He will meet Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu in Ottawa and join business events in Toronto, hoping to open up more opportunities for both countries.
Goyal brings Indian leaders to Canada
Goyal is bringing along top Indian business leaders to connect with Canadian counterparts at key trade forums.
Victor Thomas from the Canada-India Business Council called the visit "material extension" for deepening economic ties and drawing in smaller Canadian pension funds, together holding more than C$250 billion.
Talks are picking up momentum since Prime Minister Mark Carney took office in March 2025, with both sides eager to expand their partnership in a changing global economy.