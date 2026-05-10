Piyush Goyal to visit Canada May 27-29 for CEPA talks

Goyal brings Indian leaders to Canada

Goyal is bringing along top Indian business leaders to connect with Canadian counterparts at key trade forums.

Victor Thomas from the Canada-India Business Council called the visit "material extension" for deepening economic ties and drawing in smaller Canadian pension funds, together holding more than C$250 billion.

Talks are picking up momentum since Prime Minister Mark Carney took office in March 2025, with both sides eager to expand their partnership in a changing global economy.