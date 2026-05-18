Piyush Goyal urges businesses to support Swadeshi via trade portal
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is encouraging Indian businesses to rely less on imports and focus on making things at home.
He's asking industry leaders to check out import data on the ministry's trade portal and spot chances for local manufacturing.
His message: support Swadeshi, buy Indian-made, and help boost exports.
India's exports grew 5% to $863.11B
Goyal highlighted that sectors like capital goods are still too dependent on imports, urging cities like Rajkot, Ludhiana, and Pune to step up their game in production.
Despite tough global conditions, India's exports grew 5% in 2025-26 to $863.11 billion, with bigger goals ahead.
Free trade deals (like the one with Oman starting June 1, 2026) will also open more doors for Indian products abroad.
Plus, Goyal launched the Bhartiya Vyapar Mahotsav portal, a new space to showcase what India makes best.