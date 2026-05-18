Piyush Goyal urges businesses to support Swadeshi via trade portal

India's exports grew 5% to $863.11B

Goyal highlighted that sectors like capital goods are still too dependent on imports, urging cities like Rajkot, Ludhiana, and Pune to step up their game in production.

Despite tough global conditions, India's exports grew 5% in 2025-26 to $863.11 billion, with bigger goals ahead.

Free trade deals (like the one with Oman starting June 1, 2026) will also open more doors for Indian products abroad.

Plus, Goyal launched the Bhartiya Vyapar Mahotsav portal, a new space to showcase what India makes best.