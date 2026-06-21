Founder of Assassin's Creed maker Ubisoft dies in plane crash

Legacy impact

Ubisoft's upcoming game launch on July 9

Guillemot's death comes as Ubisoft prepares to launch its reboot, Black Flag Resynced, on July 9. The game is part of the company's strategy to turn around its fortunes after a few financially challenging years. Despite stepping down from day-to-day operations at Guillemot Corporation in July 2025, where he appointed his son Valentin as CEO, Claude remained Chairman of the Board of Directors and continued to influence its overall direction.