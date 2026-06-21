Founder of Assassin's Creed maker Ubisoft dies in plane crash
What's the story
Claude Guillemot, the co-founder of video game giant Ubisoft, died in a plane crash on Friday. The incident occurred near La Baule-Escoublac airfield in western France, where his vacation home is located. Guillemot was 69 years old and had co-founded Ubisoft with his four brothers in 1986. The company is known for popular game franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Just Dance, Rayman, and Tom Clancy games.
Incident specifics
Investigation into crash underway
The Cessna 421 twin-engine plane, which Guillemot was flying with a flight instructor, crashed just before landing at La Baule-Escoublac Airport. Both pilots were experienced and licensed. An investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway. Ubisoft has confirmed Guillemot's death but has not provided any further comments on the incident as of now.
Legacy impact
Ubisoft's upcoming game launch on July 9
Guillemot's death comes as Ubisoft prepares to launch its reboot, Black Flag Resynced, on July 9. The game is part of the company's strategy to turn around its fortunes after a few financially challenging years. Despite stepping down from day-to-day operations at Guillemot Corporation in July 2025, where he appointed his son Valentin as CEO, Claude remained Chairman of the Board of Directors and continued to influence its overall direction.