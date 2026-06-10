Platforms must register gig workers on eShram by June 21

Platforms face daily reporting and penalties

Platforms must register anyone who's worked at least 90 days a year on one app or 120 days across different ones.

The ministry wants daily updates for new hires and exits.

And if companies don't comply? There'll be strict penalties.

As Sheikh Salauddin from IFAT put it, companies "Aggregators must act responsibly and comply with the law and should not cause further delays. Workers cannot continue to wait endlessly for their welfare measures," so gig workers aren't left hanging when it comes to basic benefits.