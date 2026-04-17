Plazza in advanced talks to raise $15 million for quicker delivery

Plazza plans 20 new outlets

Plazza has already delivered to more than 10,000 customers and offers a huge range of products, more than 20,000 items.

They are planning to launch around 20 new outlets over the next 12 months. After this round, Plazza's valuation could hit around $50 million.

With competition heating up from Swiggy Instamart and Amazon India, Plazza is betting on speed and reliability to stand out in the e-pharmacy race.