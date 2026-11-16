PLI helps boost India's solar capacity to nearly 116 GW
India's solar module capacity has risen to nearly 116 gigawatts, up from just 8 gigawatts, in part thanks to the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
This push is all about making more solar tech at home and relying less on imports, with PLI-backed projects now making up over 20% of the total.
India halves solar imports, exports strong
With the PLI scheme in action, India has cut its solar panel imports by half (from $4.35 billion to $2.15 billion), while exports are strong.
It's great news for local jobs and tech, but staying competitive won't be easy as China still leads globally and pricing pressures remain.
The next step? Keep growing exports and add more value here at home.