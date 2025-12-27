India's electronics sector created 1.3M jobs in 5 years

India 's electronics industry, a key component of the Make-in-India initiative, has generated over 1.33 million jobs in the last five years. The surge is largely due to the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme that has transformed smartphone manufacturing and increased exports nearly tenfold during this period. The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) revealed that around 400,000 of these jobs are direct ones at manufacturing sites, while some 930,000 indirect ones have been created across ancillary industries and logistics services.

Economic impact Electronics industry contributes significantly to India's economy The electronics industry has made a major contribution to India's economy. In FY25 alone, it paid around ₹25,000 crore in wages to blue-collar workers. The average salary for direct employees was ₹18,000 per month, while indirect ones earned ₹14,000. The sector's growth is also evident from the rise in mobile phone production from over ₹2.2 lakh crore in FY21 to over ₹5.45 lakh crore in FY25 and exports nearly tenfold during this period.

Gender inclusivity PLI scheme has empowered women in electronics sector The PLI scheme has been instrumental in empowering women in the electronics sector. According to ICEA, nearly 70% of the job additions under this scheme have gone to women and first-time workers. Foxconn's new iPhone factory near Bengaluru alone hired nearly 30,000 staff members, with a whopping 80% being women. This trend highlights how the industry is creating large-scale skilled jobs, especially for women.

Corporate contribution Apple's role in India's electronics manufacturing growth Apple and its contract manufacturers Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics have played a major role in the growth of India's electronics manufacturing sector. After the launch of the PLI scheme, Apple has moved a large part of its production from China to India, with over 20% of iPhones now made here. The company has also replicated its Chinese model by building huge factories with boarding facilities on-site in India.