Pluckk raises ₹100cr, aims EBITDA positivity within 12 months
Business
Pluckk, the digital-first brand known for clean-label groceries, just landed ₹100 crore in funding.
The team plans to use this boost for research, smarter AI tech, and reaching more stores.
CEO Pratik Gupta shared that with this investment, they're aiming to become EBITDA positive within the next 12 months.
Pluckk funds R&D, expansion and AI
About one-third of the new funds will go into R&D: think preservative-free foods that stay fresh longer and can be made at scale.
Pluckk also wants to expand into tier-two cities and even international markets, targeting 1,000 stores over the next year.
Plus, with AI helping forecast demand and check quality (which could cut costs by 20%), they're rolling out new meal kits and plant proteins for both Indian and global customers.