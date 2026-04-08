Pluckk raises ₹100cr, aims EBITDA positivity within 12 months

Pluckk funds R&D, expansion and AI

About one-third of the new funds will go into R&D: think preservative-free foods that stay fresh longer and can be made at scale.

Pluckk also wants to expand into tier-two cities and even international markets, targeting 1,000 stores over the next year.

Plus, with AI helping forecast demand and check quality (which could cut costs by 20%), they're rolling out new meal kits and plant proteins for both Indian and global customers.