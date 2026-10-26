PM Modi opens RBI sovereign data center and cybersecurity institute
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just opened a data center and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar, with PM Modi leading the launch.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says these "sovereign" data centers are key for keeping India's financial system strong and safe, especially as AI transforms technology.
RBI center supports NEFT and RTGS
This new center isn't just about storing data: it puts IT at the heart of RBI's operations, supporting crucial payment systems like NEFT and RTGS.
Most of the space is dedicated to cybersecurity training, tackling risks from AI head-on.
The building also aims for top green standards by using local materials.
Leaders like PM Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman see it as a big step toward digital security and self-reliance as India looks ahead to 2047.