PM Modi opens RBI sovereign data center and cybersecurity institute

This new center isn't just about storing data: it puts IT at the heart of RBI's operations, supporting crucial payment systems like NEFT and RTGS.

Most of the space is dedicated to cybersecurity training, tackling risks from AI head-on.

The building also aims for top green standards by using local materials.

Leaders like PM Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman see it as a big step toward digital security and self-reliance as India looks ahead to 2047.